Wednesday Sep 30 2020
Kim Kardashian quashes rift rumours with husband Kanye West

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband recently enjoyed a day out with children amid rift rumours and the former shared sweet family photos from their outing.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos featuring hubby presidential hopeful Kanye West and all four kids including North West, Saint West, Chicago and Psalm.

She captioned the photo, “How did I get so lucky?!?!?!”.

How did I get so lucky?!?!?!

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were all in different moods in the candid family snap shared by Kim.

In one of the pictures, Kanye West could be seen helping his youngest son Psalm for family photo.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye's recent outing with children came after the rapper had a Twitter bashing spree amid one of his bipolar episodes yet again.

