Wednesday Sep 30 2020
Meghan Markle gets praised for ‘authentic’ speech as she fires back at critics

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

As Meghan Markle finally addressed the criticism she receives for the various political remarks she has made in the recent past, the former actor was widely lauded.

Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliam heaped praise on the Duchess of Sussex’s delivery and her “highly authentic” speech while talking to Express.

"It is interesting to hear Meghan, an extremely articulate public speaker, explaining the rationale behind her very moving recent speech to those graduating from the Immaculate Heart School which she once attended,” the expert told the outlet.

"She is asked about the 'powerful forces (who) try to take you down' and she mentions her memories of the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles when she was 11, linking them to the murder of George Floyd and her support for the Black Lives Matter movement as she did in the speech,” he goes on to say.

"She talks about the importance of 'being authentic' and that is how, when discussing topics such as diversity and gender equality, she comes across,” he said.

He also suggests that the speech signaled her future success in politics as well.

"As she focusses on her own moral compass who knows where, in the bitterly divisive America of today, it will lead someone as committed as she is,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meghan had spoken at Most Powerful Women Summit hosted by Fortune editor Ellen McGirt, which showed her addressing the hateful comments and criticism she and her husband Prince Harry have had to endure since their move across the pond.

"I think it's about being authentic. And if you look back at anything that I've said it's really interesting because what often ends up being inflammatory seems to be people's interpretation of it. But if you listen to what I actually say, it's not controversial,” said Meghan.

