Meghan Markle puts up a ‘defensive’ front as she fires back at naysayers

Meghan Markle recently stepped forth to clap back at all the hate she has been receiving since her exit from the British royal family.

The bombshell speech made by the Duchess of Sussex at Most Powerful Women Summit hosted by Ellen McGirt showed her addressing the hateful comments and criticism that she and her husband Prince Harry have had to endure since their move across the pond.

Now, a body language expert has analyzed Meghan’s speech, claiming that she was showing hints of ‘bewilderment’ during the interview.

Judi James analyzed the duchess’ chat with the Fortune editor, saying she had put on a ‘defensive’ front.

"Meghan splays out on her sofa with her shirt sleeves rolled up to suggest she wants to get down to business and, as she says, be ‘authentic’ here,” said James.

"The splaying and pit-baring looks confident and gently powerful, as does the preen gesture with her hair, while the very subtle lower jaw-jut and a few sharp, accelerated blinks hint at some anger,” she went on to say.

“Although her tone overall signals bewilderment from a woman who tells us she has not been controversial in what she says in the past,” added James.

"Meghan emphasizes her emotional side again with the mention of tears and as she looks away dramatically to consider her thoughts as she speaks it is the shaking of her head that suggests a sense of bewilderment or disbelief,” she added.