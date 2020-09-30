Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
Children should not be sent to schools during COVID-19 pandemic: Meera

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Meera speaks to a Geo News reporter as she visits an educational institution in Karachi. Photo: Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Meera said that children should not be sent to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that she would have done the same for her child if she had one.

This was said by the actress while she was speaking to Geo News during her visit to an educational institute. Meer revealed that has been very careful since she came back from the US, adding that her doctor had advised her to keep distance from people.

The film star said that she is fine and has no ailments of any kind. “However I feel that those who wish me ill tried to make me sick," she said.

The actress assured her fans that she would participate in the government's tree-planting campaign, saying “I will take part with you in this movement”.

She praised the prime minister’s vision regarding measures to tackle climate change, and extended her cooperation in the success of the tree plantation campaign.

"We will put in our efforts to plant 10,000 trees every year," she said.

She suggested that children should not be sent to schools. "First of all, try to save your lives," she advised. "If I would have a child I won't send him to school”.

