entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Female Eminem fan sets new world record with tattoos of his face

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

A female fan of Eminem has set a new a record  having 16 tattoos of Slim Shady's face on her body.

According to BBC, Guinness World Records has announced that Nikki Patterson now holds the record for having the most portraits of the same musician on her skin.

Talking to BBC, the 35-year-old said she was 19 when she got her first tattoo of the Detroit native. 

"He's been the one constant in my life,” Patterson was quoted by the publication as saying.

The tattoos appear on her arms, legs, chest and fingers. "Even I am losing count", she said.


