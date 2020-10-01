Prince Charles slammed for ‘unbelievably wasteful’ food requirements after hunting

Prince Charles has recently been dubbed ‘wasteful’ and ‘demanding’ after a documentary unearthed some of his most demanding requirements from the royal kitchen, post a hunting escapade.

According to a report by royal news correspondent Clive Goodman, the royal kitchen is forced to sack nearly 100 eggs whenever the prince goes out hunting.

The documentary titled Royal Servants was uploaded back in 2011 and per its records, a number of Prince Charles’s eating habits were unveiled.

During his interview with Express.UK Goodman was quoted saying, “Charles likes ‒ there is a particular dish he likes to eat when he goes out hunting, which is softly boiled eggs and Scotch whiskey waiting for him when he comes back. Of course, they never know when he’s coming back.”

Goodman also claimed, “So a good half-an-hour before he’s due back they start boiling up a batch of 20 eggs for three minutes exactly.”

“And then if he hasn’t arrived in those three minutes they throw them away. Then they start another batch and another batch and you can go through about 100 eggs before the Prince of Wales actually comes home.”

“Their very existence is to make sure everything is done as their masters want it, when they want it and as often as they need it. And Prince Charles is one of the most demanding.”

Not only that, the Prince of Wales is well-known for his “legendary temper” and is often seen blowing off steam by telling a staffer off.

“Charles is trying to put his own collar stud in, which he doesn’t normally do, for his formal shirt. And he dropped one of the studs and it sort of bounced around the sink and went into the plughole.”

Goodman recounts an incident where, “Charles was in a fury, just ripped the sink from the wall, threw it to the floor, it shattered into a thousands pieces and retrieved the stud, and Ken had to put it in.”

After he had put it back in however, the royal grabbed his valet straight by the throat and claimed, “You do understand Ken, I just have to let this out.”