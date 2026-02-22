Hilary Duff 'revives' 2000s music with Blink-182 sample on latest record

Hilary Duff pulled at the heart strings of the 2000s’ kids with her album, Luck…Or Something, as she made her comeback to the music scene.

The 38-year-old pop star and actress not only touched upon the themes that people growing up with her could relate to, but also revived their younger selves with bringing back another hit from the time.

On her track, Growing Up, the Lizzy McGuire alum sampled Blink-182’s Dammit from 1997, and fans instantly picked it up.

Soon after the albums’ release, social media sleuths began sharing their thoughts over the reuse of the classic hit from the rock band, after the song credits confirmed their theory.

“GROWING UP BY HILARY DUFF MIXED WITH DAMMIT BY BLINK 182!!????? This album is truly for early 2000s kids I’m beaming!!!,” one fan wrote on X, while another added, “the blink 182 sample made my little millennial heart skip a beat ngl.”

More exclaimed, “Hilary Duff sampling Blink-182 is millennial ear candy,” and “she truly made this for pre-teen me!!!.”

The Mature hitmaker returned to her music career after more than a decade and rose to the streaming charts immediately.

Duff followed up her album release with an exciting tour announcement, which kicks off in June and fans are already struggling to get tickets.