Chase Infiniti shares TikTok BTS with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio at BAFTAs

Chase Infiniti shared the backstory of her One Battle After Another co-star Leonardo DiCaprio becoming a TikTok sensation, during her red carpet interview at the BAFTAs.

The 25-year-old actress was nominated for two awards at the British ceremony, for the Best Lead Actress, and the Rising Star Award, held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London, on Sunday, February 22.

While talking to the host on the red carpet, Infiniti was asked about being seen making TikToks with the Shutter Island star, 51.

The Presumed Innocent actress laughingly admitted, “I did make TikToks with Leo,” adding “it was fun!”

Infiniti also shared how the idea came to be for the marketing of their movie, sharing that Paul Thomas Anderson and DiCaprio were discussing ideas to promote the film in a way which engages everyone, and she brought up trying out TikTok.

As soon as the suggestion was passed, Anderson and DiCaprio made Infiniti the in-charge of the TikTok department, which she gladly accepted at the condition that they are “ready to be in a TikTok because I’m gonna ask you to be in a bunch.”

The idea ended up working out in everyone’s favour, and as Infiniti has previously shared in other interviews, the Titanic actor began to enjoy the process more and more with time.