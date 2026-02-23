Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira lead 'Euphoria' tributes to Eric Dane

The 'Grey's Anatomy' alum passed away after a year-long battle with ALS

The cast of Euphoria is mourning the loss of Eric Dane.

The actor, who played Nate’s father Cal Jacobs on the HBO drama, died at 53 following a battle with ALS, prompting heartfelt tributes from his costars and the network that helped redefine his later career following his prime on Grey’s Anatomy.

Sydney Sweeney led the tributes, writing on her Instagram Stories, “Forever will love you,” with a red heart emoji. Barbie Ferreira followed suit, sharing a photograph of Dane with a white heart emoji on her Stories.

In a lengthy tribute, Nika King, who plays Leslie Bennett, reflected on his presence at table reads, saying, “That kind of artistry challenged everybody else to dig a little deeper.”

Dane publicly revealed his diagnosis in April 2025, just before production began on the show’s final season. “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he said at the time. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Following news of his passing, HBO said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Creator Sam Levinson added, “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift.”