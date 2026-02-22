Nicki Minaj receives odd gift from President Donald Trump

Minaj has increasingly aligned herself with Trump in recent years

Nicki Minaj is proudly showing off a new addition to her collection as she received an autographed Bible from President Donald Trump.

The Grammy-winning rapper took to X on Saturday, February 21, to reveal the signed “God Bless The USA” edition, calling it “one of the most meaningful gifts [she had] ever received in [her] entire life.”

The Bible, marketed as the “Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Signature Edition,” was officially endorsed by Trump in March 2024. Created in partnership with country singer Lee Greenwood, the $59.99 edition includes the Pledge of Allegiance, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence woven alongside traditional scripture.

Minaj has increasingly aligned herself with Trump in recent years, even referring to herself as his “number one fan” while joining him on stage at the U.S. Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit last month.

A week later, the Anaconda hitmaker appeared on The Katie Miller podcast where she explained that she “just couldn’t handle” how Trump was being subjected to “bullying and “smear campaigns”