Thursday Oct 01 2020
Web Desk

Meghan Markle called 'narcissist' as criticism mounts

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing the wrath of their critics and trolls ever since they left the UK for the United States in pursuit of an independent life.

The couple has drawn criticism for moving to the US, signing a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, asking Americans to reject hate speech and vote in the upcoming elections since their departure from the royal family.

Recently the couple called for an end to structured racism in the UK as they voiced support for young people of color.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a new wave of anger following their recent statement, with Meghan becoming the prime target of social media trolls.

In their latest attack on the former actress, several people have called the Duchess of Sussex a narcissist after she praised the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

"Woke narcissist Meghan Markle praises #Blacklivesmatter," said a Twitter user while commenting on a new item.

Another wrote,  "And why she calls them and thanks them for their support? Not a mention to them to tone down their rhetoric. Interesting isn’t it. You can tell Meghan Markle is a Narcissist bcos she uses triangulation, it’s never her fault, ever."

