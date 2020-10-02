Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth postpones all major event at Palace for 2020

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Queen Elizabeth postpones all major event at Palace for 2020

British Queen has postponed all major events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for rest of the year 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic and after reports of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s expected visit to UK to celebrate Christmas with royal family.

The Palace said in a statement, “In line with current government guidelines, and as a sensible precaution in the current circumstances, there will be no large scale events held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for the rest of this year.

A variety of possibilities were examined to see if it was possible for Investitures to safely take place in line with the guidelines. Sadly, due to the large numbers of guests and recipients attending, it was not possible to find a way of safely delivering these events in the current circumstances. Recipients will be contacted directly.

The Queen’s intention remains to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace during an Autumn programme of Audiences and engagements, in line with all relevant guidance and advice.”

The Palace announcement came days after reports that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle were considering to visit the UK before Christmas.

More From Entertainment:

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s video meeting rescued Koala goes viral

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s video meeting rescued Koala goes viral
Meghan Markle warned against perusing lawsuit with British tabloids: ‘get out now’

Meghan Markle warned against perusing lawsuit with British tabloids: ‘get out now’
Queen Elizabeth forced into a life of ‘loneliness’ after earth-shattering separation

Queen Elizabeth forced into a life of ‘loneliness’ after earth-shattering separation
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares new snap to tease Angelina Jolie ahead of her court appearance

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares new snap to tease Angelina Jolie ahead of her court appearance
Hailey Bieber is pregnant!! Justin Bieber leaves fans into frenzy with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber is pregnant!! Justin Bieber leaves fans into frenzy with cryptic post
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ‘were a little nervous’ for risqué Fast Times table read

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ‘were a little nervous’ for risqué Fast Times table read
Former PM demands Prince Harry be stripped of royal title due to exploitative behavior

Former PM demands Prince Harry be stripped of royal title due to exploitative behavior
Demi Lovato feels Max Ehrich aimed to ‘use her name’ for career hopes

Demi Lovato feels Max Ehrich aimed to ‘use her name’ for career hopes
Scott Disick spotted with new girl days after split with Sofia Richie

Scott Disick spotted with new girl days after split with Sofia Richie
Victoria Beckham opens up about origins of her nickname ‘Posh Spice’

Victoria Beckham opens up about origins of her nickname ‘Posh Spice’
'Dirilis: Ertugrul' most widely watched series: PM Imran Khan

'Dirilis: Ertugrul' most widely watched series: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all