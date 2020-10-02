Queen Elizabeth postpones all major event at Palace for 2020

British Queen has postponed all major events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for rest of the year 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic and after reports of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s expected visit to UK to celebrate Christmas with royal family.



The Palace said in a statement, “In line with current government guidelines, and as a sensible precaution in the current circumstances, there will be no large scale events held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for the rest of this year.



A variety of possibilities were examined to see if it was possible for Investitures to safely take place in line with the guidelines. Sadly, due to the large numbers of guests and recipients attending, it was not possible to find a way of safely delivering these events in the current circumstances. Recipients will be contacted directly.

The Queen’s intention remains to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace during an Autumn programme of Audiences and engagements, in line with all relevant guidance and advice.”

The Palace announcement came days after reports that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle were considering to visit the UK before Christmas.