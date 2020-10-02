51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

Jennifer Lopez left millions of her fans in awe of her flawless beauty as she shared her latest picture on Instagram.

The 51-year-old looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photo in which she is seen wearing jeans and a white T-shirt, flaunting her abs.

"Back to basics," the singer captioned her picture.

The pop diva's Insta post garnered over two million likes within a few hours.





On the work front, JLo recently teamed up with Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma, for her new song.