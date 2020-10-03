Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Kim Kardashian slays in new Instagram post

Kim Kardashian stunned fans with her ravishing beauty as she posted new steamy pictures on Instagram to promote her SKIMS waffle line on Friday.

The 39-year-old reality star was seen in a mini outfit and sunglasses as she poured maple syrup over stacks of morning waffles on a table.

It comes after her longtime friend Jonathan Cheban threw cold water on claims the power pair are on the rocks, revealing the fragrance mogul and her rapper husband Kanye West are 'doing good' .

Kim's pal Cheban appeared in Wendy Williams Show on Thursday. The host grilled him on how the TV star is doing with husband West after claims the duo are on the rocks.

'They're good!' exclaimed the Celebrity Big Brother star. 'It's you know, it is what is - but they're good.'

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' guest star was certainly put on the hot seat as Wendy demanded answers about the KKW beauty expert and the Paranoid rapper.

