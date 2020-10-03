Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Burçin Abdullah aka Hafsa from ‘Ertuğrul’ is a big Atif Aslam fan and here is proof

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

A video of Burçin Abdullah aka Hafsa on ‘Ertuğrul’, has gone viral where she is singing an Atif Aslam song

Turkish actor Burçin Abdullah, who shot to fame in Pakistan through her role in Diriliş Ertuğrul, has won over her colossal Pakistani fan base once again.

A video of the beauty queen, who plays Hafsa Hatun on the historic show, has been making rounds on the internet where she can be seen crooning to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s track Musafir.

The 33-year-old Selam star’s video spread like wildfire on the internet as she flaunted her melodious vocals, proving to be a big Atif Aslam fan.

Ever since the show broke records and swept all over Pakistan, stars of the series have continuously been expressing their love for the country and the overwhelming praise they have received from this side of the world.

Check out the video:



