Saturday Oct 03 2020
Mariah Carey promotes new album ‘The Rarities’ with unreleased music

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Mariah Carey unleashed music galore with the release of her newest album The Rarities. The album features a collection of previously unseen music which never released alongside their subsequent albums.

With her memoir dropping at the same exact time, Carey also included a number of her childhood favorites, as well as live performances.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy award-winning singer announced the news through a short video and was quoted saying, "Just to kind of explain, these are all previously unreleased recordings from all the eras of my life as a recording artist, and even some things I've been singing since I was a little girl.”

"The amazing thing is it just so happens a lot of the songs that I sort of found in the vault are also stories in the book."

"I just wanna say specifically about The Rarities, I do think you'll enjoy it because you get to hear a lot of different moments and a lot of moments that are hopefully going to make you happy. And they are all rarities, so enjoy."

The video in question was also captioned with the words, "I truly feel like this album ties together so many defining eras of my life and my journey as an artist. I hope you enjoy reliving the splendor with me." 



