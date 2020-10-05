Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry mocks Charles for not being able to do even the most menial tasks

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

While Prince Charles holds the title of the ‘most pampered member’ of the British royal family, Prince Harry is more modern and less stringent in his ways as compared to his father. 

An old incident has been making rounds on the internet about the Duke of Sussex’s snide remark towards his father and the regal ways with which he lives his life.

Harry made a jibe about his father having a separate person conducting each of even the most menial of tasks for him.

A footage shows the prince as a teenager brushing off his muddy boots at a polo match with Charles poking fun at him for doing the job himself.

The duke holds nothing back and responds: “What? I always clean them. I played yesterday, I didn’t have a chance. Just because you’d get someone else to do it for you…”

Harry as well as his elder brother William are known to be preferring some independence unlike Charles who, at their age, had his own valet, a private secretary, a driver and a considerably large staff working just for him.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?
North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech

North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech
‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin on portraying Princess Diana's character

‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin on portraying Princess Diana's character
Queen asked Meghan Markle, Harry to drop royal titles as she does not trust them

Queen asked Meghan Markle, Harry to drop royal titles as she does not trust them
Millie Bobby Brown admits rejection for ‘Game of Thrones’ role left her ‘disheartened’

Millie Bobby Brown admits rejection for ‘Game of Thrones’ role left her ‘disheartened’

Chadwick Boseman was ready to face death, reveal his brothers

Chadwick Boseman was ready to face death, reveal his brothers
Max Ehrich expresses his feelings post breakup with fiancé Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich expresses his feelings post breakup with fiancé Demi Lovato
Harvey Weinstein’s rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Vino comes to his defense

Harvey Weinstein’s rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Vino comes to his defense

Drew Barrymore opens up about her dark past involving suicide attempt and drug abuse

Drew Barrymore opens up about her dark past involving suicide attempt and drug abuse
Perez Hilton apologizes, after years of mocking and exposing celebrities

Perez Hilton apologizes, after years of mocking and exposing celebrities
Prince Harry got angry at William for asking Diana's brother to stop him rushing into marriage to Meghan: report

Prince Harry got angry at William for asking Diana's brother to stop him rushing into marriage to Meghan: report

Latest

view all