Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report

The explosive and bombshell interview of Princess Diana with BBC’s Martin Bashir sent shockwaves down the globe.

During the course of the interview, the Princess of Wales made some explosive statements about all that went down behind closed doors in her marriage with Prince Charles.

Almost quarter of a century later, the host of the contentious program that night in facing accusations of exploiting her brother, Earl Spencer with fake bank statements and getting hold of the royal tea through Diana’s apprehensions about her conversations being bugged by the secret service.

These allegations are in contradiction of a probe by the BBC that occurred a year after the 1995 interview.

As reported by The Sunday Times, three months prior to the infamous interview, Bashir told the earl that the media was under interrogation by him as he used counterfeit bank statements to show him that his former security chief was selling the information about his family and his sister to the press.

These fake documents played a crucial part in getting the princess to sit down with Bashir over a month later.

Diana insisted on conducting the interview despite warnings by her brother of the host’s allegations.

The Sunday Times quoted a source claiming: “Without Spencer, Bashir wouldn’t have got to her.”

Lord Puttnam told The Times: “She absolutely did believe that security services were spying on or watching her. I have no way of knowing whether it’s true or not.”