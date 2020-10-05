Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

The explosive and bombshell interview of Princess Diana with BBC’s Martin Bashir sent shockwaves down the globe.

During the course of the interview, the Princess of Wales made some explosive statements about all that went down behind closed doors in her marriage with Prince Charles.

Almost quarter of a century later, the host of the contentious program that night in facing accusations of exploiting her brother, Earl Spencer with fake bank statements and getting hold of the royal tea through Diana’s apprehensions about her conversations being bugged by the secret service.

These allegations are in contradiction of a probe by the BBC that occurred a year after the 1995 interview.

As reported by The Sunday Times, three months prior to the infamous interview, Bashir told the earl that the media was under interrogation by him as he used counterfeit bank statements to show him that his former security chief was selling the information about his family and his sister to the press.

These fake documents played a crucial part in getting the princess to sit down with Bashir over a month later.

Diana insisted on conducting the interview despite warnings by her brother of the host’s allegations.

The Sunday Times quoted a source claiming: “Without Spencer, Bashir wouldn’t have got to her.”

Lord Puttnam told The Times: “She absolutely did believe that security services were spying on or watching her. I have no way of knowing whether it’s true or not.”

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post shows the couple is still in honeymoon period

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post shows the couple is still in honeymoon period
Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch
Meghan Markle sought help from Ellen DeGeneres before making a 'tough' choice

Meghan Markle sought help from Ellen DeGeneres before making a 'tough' choice
Prince Harry to face ‘monumental tax’ bill if he chooses to remain in the US

Prince Harry to face ‘monumental tax’ bill if he chooses to remain in the US
Prince Harry mocks Charles for not being able to do even the most menial tasks

Prince Harry mocks Charles for not being able to do even the most menial tasks
'Bond girl Lea Seydoux believes ‘No Time To Die’ will be ‘even more psychological’

'Bond girl Lea Seydoux believes ‘No Time To Die’ will be ‘even more psychological’
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?
North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech

North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech
Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks spotted with pet dog Dora actor shared with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks spotted with pet dog Dora actor shared with Miley Cyrus
‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin on portraying Princess Diana's character

‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin on portraying Princess Diana's character
Queen asked Meghan Markle, Harry to drop royal titles as she does not trust them

Queen asked Meghan Markle, Harry to drop royal titles as she does not trust them
Millie Bobby Brown admits rejection for ‘Game of Thrones’ role left her ‘disheartened’

Millie Bobby Brown admits rejection for ‘Game of Thrones’ role left her ‘disheartened’

Latest

view all