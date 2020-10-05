Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
Trailer for Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi's 'Free Guy' is out

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Ryan Reynolds on Monday shared the trailer for his upcoming science fiction action comedy film "Free Guy".

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. 

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the trailer with an interesting caption.

It read, "Sometimes life feels like you're trapped inside a urine-burping septic tank of hate. But then you pause. Take a cleansing breath and here's the trailer for #FreeGuy."

Check out the trailer:


