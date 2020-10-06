Victoria Beckham barred from using phone by her husband David

David Beckham reportedly barred his wife Victoria from using phone so they can spend some pleasant moments together.

David and Victoria are taking all possible steps to keep their 21-year marriage healthy. The football star reportedly issued a phone-ban so both the stars can reconnect with each other to make their evening beautiful.



The much-adored couple recently enjoyed a week-long break to have a quality time with family.

Beckham and his wife would reportedly show more affection towards each other as they said good bye to their phones for a romantic evening.

It was reported that Beckham has noticed Victoria always got her phone in her hand, so he has told her to spend device-free evenings at home which benefit the entire family.