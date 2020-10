‘I Can See Clearly Now’ singer Johnny Nash dies at age of 80

American singer and songwriter Johnny Nash died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his family has confirmed.



The musician’s son Johnny Nash Jr confirmed the sad news with the US media.

The legendary singer began his career in 1950s and was best known for his 1972 hit single I Can See Clearly Now.

The musician, who had been in declining health for some time, died of natural causes at his residence in Texas on Tuesday.

The singer is survived by his wife Carli and son Johnny Nash.