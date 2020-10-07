Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski steals all attention with her new post

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole Poturalski stunned fans with her stylish looks as she shared new sizzling post on Instagram Stories.

Pitt's rumoured girlfriend looks smashing in new snap which she shared to fascinate her friends and fans, apparently teasing her beau and his exes with her model figure.

The 27-year German model dose not seem to give up as she cut a stylish look to flaunt her toned abs in a floral outfit, attracting massive applause from fans and friends amid romance rumours with Pitt.

Nicole's latest post came when her boyfriend Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie are expected to appear in the court for hearing of their case.

Her chic ensemble featured multi-colored graphic print. In another post, Nicole walked slowly up to the camera and zoomed in to show off her abs.

Brad and Nicole sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted arriving in the South of France on a private jet.

