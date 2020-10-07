Jennifer Aniston wants fans to learn a lesson from Joe Biden, Trump debate

Jennifer Aniston has turned out to be a staunch opponent of US President Donald Trump and the actress is repeatedly asking her fans to vote the Republican leader out in the upcoming election.

In her latest social media post, she urged her fans "to be safe and make sure you're prepared" as the "Friends" actress highlighted the importance of casting ballots in the election.

She also took a shot at Trump while re-sharing Democratic candidate Joe Biden's Insta post.

"If we've learned anything this week...," she captioned Biden's post in which the former Vice President is wearing a mask while Trump is seen wearing no mask.

Trump recently tested positive for the coronavirus and returned to the White House after being hospitalized for several hours.