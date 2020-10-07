Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to learn a lesson from Joe Biden, Trump debate

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Jennifer Aniston has turned out to be a staunch opponent of US President Donald Trump and the actress is repeatedly asking her fans to vote the Republican leader out in the upcoming election.

In her latest social media post, she urged her fans "to be safe and make sure you're prepared" as the "Friends" actress highlighted the importance of casting ballots in the election.

She also took a shot at Trump while re-sharing Democratic candidate Joe Biden's Insta post.  

"If we've learned anything this week...," she captioned Biden's post in which the former Vice President is wearing a mask while Trump is seen wearing no mask.  

Trump recently tested positive for the coronavirus and returned to the White House after being hospitalized for several hours.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's absence makes William take role of 'People's Prince'

Prince Harry's absence makes William take role of 'People's Prince'
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski steals all attention with her new post

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski steals all attention with her new post
Hailey Bieber approves of Amanda Kloot's Trump criticism

Hailey Bieber approves of Amanda Kloot's Trump criticism

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade takes a break from Instagram?

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade takes a break from Instagram?
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic stuns in new photo-shoot

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic stuns in new photo-shoot
Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton’s wedding rings secret revealed

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton’s wedding rings secret revealed
Meghan Markle almost lost ‘Suits’ role to Prince Harry’s ex Jenna Coleman

Meghan Markle almost lost ‘Suits’ role to Prince Harry’s ex Jenna Coleman
Prince Harry ‘under pressure to return home’ after former British army head’s plea

Prince Harry ‘under pressure to return home’ after former British army head’s plea

Jennifer Aniston’s post-divorce confession about Brad Pitt: ‘I’ll always love him’

Jennifer Aniston’s post-divorce confession about Brad Pitt: ‘I’ll always love him’
Meghan Markle is royal family’s 'only self-made millionaire’

Meghan Markle is royal family’s 'only self-made millionaire’
Queen Elizabeth’s plan for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s plan for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in former boyfriend Sushant Singh's suicide case

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in former boyfriend Sushant Singh's suicide case

Latest

view all