Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres unable to win back fans as show ratings drop

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres has had a rough year on personal front after she was accused of creating a toxic work environment at her TV show.

 Several former staff members came forward with stories of how they were "abused" by the popular TV personality.

From singer Mariah Carey to Friends actress Maggie Wheeler there is a long list of celebrities who have spoken up against Ellen.

She, however, was supported by her friends in the entertainment industry who defended her against the allegations.

Among them was Alec Baldwin who recently played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live and received severe criticism. 

Before the start of Ellen Show's new season, the host tried to win over her fans by whatever means she had at her disposal.

She started her first show with an apology and dismissed most of accusations against her.

Her apology seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as people continue to attack the host on social media after every episode of the show.

Twitter,Facebook and other social media websites are inundated with posts against Ellen.

"Exactly how I feel after hearing how you treat other performers and professionals. Shame on you. No longer a fan," said a user on Twitter.

Another said, "Am I a bad Gay if I say I don’t like Ellen DeGeneres?

An unconfirmed report on accuraterf.com said "ratings for her show have dropped by 25% since the season premiere.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle: Body language expert mocked for commenting on her interview

Meghan Markle: Body language expert mocked for commenting on her interview

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to learn a lesson from Joe Biden, Trump debate

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to learn a lesson from Joe Biden, Trump debate

Prince Harry's absence makes William take role of 'People's Prince'

Prince Harry's absence makes William take role of 'People's Prince'
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski steals all attention with her new post

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski steals all attention with her new post
Hailey Bieber approves of Amanda Kloot's Trump criticism

Hailey Bieber approves of Amanda Kloot's Trump criticism

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade takes a break from Instagram?

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade takes a break from Instagram?
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic stuns in new photo-shoot

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic stuns in new photo-shoot
Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton’s wedding rings secret revealed

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton’s wedding rings secret revealed
Meghan Markle almost lost ‘Suits’ role to Prince Harry’s ex Jenna Coleman

Meghan Markle almost lost ‘Suits’ role to Prince Harry’s ex Jenna Coleman
Prince Harry ‘under pressure to return home’ after former British army head’s plea

Prince Harry ‘under pressure to return home’ after former British army head’s plea

Jennifer Aniston’s post-divorce confession about Brad Pitt: ‘I’ll always love him’

Jennifer Aniston’s post-divorce confession about Brad Pitt: ‘I’ll always love him’
Meghan Markle is royal family’s 'only self-made millionaire’

Meghan Markle is royal family’s 'only self-made millionaire’

Latest

view all