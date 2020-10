Good news for Billie Eilish fans as the teen sensation is all set to perform amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the singer said she has been missing shows and is glad to announce that she would be performing again.

Asking her fans to grab their tickets, Eilish said she would do a livestream on October 24.

"Miss doing shows so muuuuuch. Soo I’m doing a livestream october 24th and i can’t wait to be performing agaaaain. get your tickets now!," she wrote.