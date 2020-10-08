Jennifer Aniston to accomplish her ultimate dream before quitting showbiz

Jennifer Aniston, who recently left fans in shock by revealing that she's going to quit acting, would reportedly remain in the Hollywood to accomplish her ultimate dream of becoming a director.

A source has assured Us Weekly that the actress is not quitting Hollywood. Instead, she could steer her way into directing, adding that the success of 'The Morning Show' has given her the confidence to move forward to become a director.



Aniston, who earned a Screen Actors Guild Award at the beginning of the year for 'The Morning Show', enjoys being behind the camera and reportedly says it’s her destiny to make that switch.

The charming actress's new show also marked her onscreen reunion with Reese Witherspoon who had a guest role as her sister on the hit sitcom .

Jennifer Aniston recently left her fans and friends in shock when she confessed that she was close to quitting Hollywood. The announcement came before she delivered a stellar performance in 'The Morning Show'.