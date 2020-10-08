Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 08 2020
Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist

Travis Scott is a doting father indeed, one who believes his two-year-old daughter Stormi can do “anything a man can do.”

During his interview on .WAV RADIO with Chase B, Travis Scott gushed over his toddler and shared his hopes and dreams for her moving forward.

The young father also admitted to being a feminist during the course of his interview and claimed that he hopes to raise his daughter the same way.

He reportedly wants for nothing more than his child to grow up into a “strong” woman. "I feel like it's way more important now to protect young Black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity. Now more than ever, they have the vision."

He also went on to clarify that he hopes for Stormi to have a “pure vision” and know just how much she is truly capable of. "It's just all about that” in the end.

The rapper spared no opportunity to also raise awareness regarding the upcoming elections. He told the radio show host Chase B that while he is doing his part for the next generation, he hopes the current one remembers to vote. "That's why we gotta get out and vote, as the youth, and as us being the future to what this world has a hold, we got that power to change all this [expletive]."

This is not even the first time Travis has spoken candidly about the daughter he shares with reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

He previously told a leading daily that he aims to make his daughter "aware of what's going on in the world," since, "As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

