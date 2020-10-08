Johnny Depp claims split with Kate Moss was his fault: 'I have been so stupid'

Johnny Depp has never been one to hold back when his relationships crash and burn and he did the same after his romance with Kate Moss met its end. The Hollywood A-lister reportedly felt responsible for it all and even became very “difficult to get on with” during the final stages of it all.

Being the self-professed ‘romantic’ that he is, Depp takes every relationship seriously and believes in the traditional “happily ever after.”



However, what made their breakup the hardest upon Depp was that he had “never felt so emotional about a woman before.”

During his interview with Hello! Magazine, Depp claimed, “I have never got that emotional over a woman before. I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship.”

“I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened—I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way, and I didn’t give her the attention I should have.”

Even Kate had nothing but love for Depp even after the duo broke things off, In a past interview with Vanity Fair the star claimed, “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said, Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”