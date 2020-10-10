Inside Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's first date night after becoming parents

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik decided to enjoy each other's company in a romantic date night after welcoming their baby girl.



On Friday, Hadid shared a tiny glimpse at her and Malik's romantic evening.

For the occasion, the couple decided to stay in. The supermodel cooked a full-fledged meal for them, including browned butter sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.

Hadid captioned her post as, "Mom and dad's first date night. She's in the other room w[ith] Oma [Yolanda, Gigi's mom] but miss her sm lol."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in the last week of September. They announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post shortly after.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote in her post.







