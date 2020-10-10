Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Inside Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's first date night after becoming parents

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Inside Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's first date night after becoming parents 

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik decided to enjoy each other's company in a romantic date night after welcoming their baby girl.

On Friday, Hadid shared a tiny glimpse at her and Malik's romantic evening.

For the occasion, the couple decided to stay in. The supermodel cooked a full-fledged meal for them, including browned butter sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.

Hadid captioned her post as, "Mom and dad's first date night. She's in the other room w[ith] Oma [Yolanda, Gigi's mom] but miss her sm lol."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in the last week of September. They announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post shortly after.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote in her post.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles broke into a fight with Princess Diana's brother during her funeral: Here's why

Prince Charles broke into a fight with Princess Diana's brother during her funeral: Here's why
Nicole Poturalski claps backs at haters attacking her over relationship with Brad Pitt

Nicole Poturalski claps backs at haters attacking her over relationship with Brad Pitt

In a first, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in podcast surrounding mental health

In a first, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in podcast surrounding mental health
Royal family member isolating after meeting with COVID -19 patient, says Buckingham Palace

Royal family member isolating after meeting with COVID -19 patient, says Buckingham Palace

Bella Hadid holds onto Gigi Hadid's baby bump in never-before-seen snap

Bella Hadid holds onto Gigi Hadid's baby bump in never-before-seen snap
Max Ehrich disses Demi Lovato's fans amid messy breakup

Max Ehrich disses Demi Lovato's fans amid messy breakup
Khloe Kardashian seems to be missing her blonde locks as she bags advice on her style

Khloe Kardashian seems to be missing her blonde locks as she bags advice on her style
Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in romantic picture with co-star Murat Yıldırım

Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in romantic picture with co-star Murat Yıldırım
Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz to star in 'Every Note Played'

Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz to star in 'Every Note Played'
Johnny Depp crosses 7 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp crosses 7 million followers on Instagram

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun actress shares a loved-up picture with her husband

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun actress shares a loved-up picture with her husband

Sofia Richie gleams in black jumper as she shares new Instagram picture amid dispute rumours

Sofia Richie gleams in black jumper as she shares new Instagram picture amid dispute rumours

Latest

view all