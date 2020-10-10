Queen Elizabeth’s multi-million dollar wedding gift to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who got married on 19th May 2018 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom, received a multi-million dollar wedding present from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

The royal couple had asked their guests not to buy gifts for them and had been instead urging them to donate to one of their seven hand-picked charities.

But, Queen Elizabeth II had a different plan for the grandson and his wife.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth handed the keys of Frogmore Cottage to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as a wedding gift.

According to British media, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his newlywed wife’s gift they received from the Queen is a 19th Century Grade II-listed building that sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, have decided to keep their Frogmore Cottage as their UK base.

Last month, Meghan Markle and Harry, who received massive backlash keep their gift despite stepping down from royal duties, announced that they had made a £2.4million contribution to the Sovereign Grant to cover the costs of the renovations of Frogmore Cottage.

