Niall Horan announces virtual charity gig for his crew

Former One Direction star Niall Horan will wow fans with his virtual gig to raise money for the members of his crew who help set up and run his concerts.



Musicians like Horan have been unable to go out and perform at concerts with crowds since the lockdown was announced in Britain back in March.

The star will perform in order to raise money for members of his crew who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will enthrall fans on 7 November at the Royal Albert Hall and fans will be able to buy tickets to watch virtually.

The singer shared the news on social media, saying: "I urge all the artists, some of who are friends of mine, to do the same. If you're sticking on a virtual gig, you should put some funds towards your own crew if you're meant to be touring."

Horan hoped to sell as many as 70,000 tickets for the event, which will be broadcast live on the internet. All of the proceeds from the gig will go to his crew and he hopes to encourage other musicians to do the same.

In talks with BBC, he said: "I'm obviously one of the lucky ones, but not everyone is as lucky as me. So we need to do what we can."

