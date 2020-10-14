Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Niall Horan announces virtual charity gig for his crew

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Former One Direction star Niall Horan will wow fans with his virtual gig to raise money for the members of his crew who help set up and run his concerts.

Musicians like Horan have been unable to go out and perform at concerts with crowds since the lockdown was announced in Britain back in March.

The star will perform in order to raise money for members of his crew who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will enthrall fans on 7 November at the Royal Albert Hall and fans will be able to buy tickets to watch virtually.

The singer shared the news on social media, saying: "I urge all the artists, some of who are friends of mine, to do the same. If you're sticking on a virtual gig, you should put some funds towards your own crew if you're meant to be touring."

Horan hoped to sell as many as 70,000 tickets for the event, which will be broadcast live on the internet. All of the proceeds from the gig will go to his crew and he hopes to encourage other musicians to do the same.

In talks with BBC, he said: "I'm obviously one of the lucky ones, but not everyone is as lucky as me. So we need to do what we can."

The star has not performed at any concerts with crowds since the lockdown.

More From Entertainment:

'Ertugrul' famed Mehmet Bozdag delights fans with big announcement of new historical series

'Ertugrul' famed Mehmet Bozdag delights fans with big announcement of new historical series
Queen Elizabeth has a great significance of October 13 in her life

Queen Elizabeth has a great significance of October 13 in her life
Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney's new business line suggests her love for royals?

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney's new business line suggests her love for royals?
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wants long-term relationship with him

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wants long-term relationship with him
Jessica Alba disheartened over bad reviews

Jessica Alba disheartened over bad reviews
Coronavirus bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report

Coronavirus bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report
Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures in new interview

Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures in new interview
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘calculative’ regarding interview choices

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘calculative’ regarding interview choices
Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia

Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’
Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone

Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone
Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study

Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study

Latest

view all