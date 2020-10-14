Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against making documentary abut Diana

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned against producing any  documentary about Princess Diana as part of their Netflix deal which the couple signed recently.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came under criticism for the $250 million deal with the streaming giant recently. Harry and Meghan are currently living in Los Angeles after stepping down from their duties as senior royals.

They have been criticized for the multi-million deal with Netflix after "running away" from media scrutiny in the UK.

According to UK's Daily Express, the warning has been issued by  royal commentator Dan Wootton. He said any programs about Princess Diana made by the couple would upset Prince William and strain the relationship further.

 "We already hear there is a consideration for a program on Princess Diana. That will very much upset Prince William because remember when they did that landmark ITV and BBC series to mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death," The publication quoted Wootton as having told True Royalty TV: Wootton. 

He said,  "They were very clear that was going to draw a line under it. That was it, there was no more. They felt they had said everything they had to say about their mother and the death of their mother and they plan to move on in terms of any televisions projects."

