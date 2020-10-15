Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares stunning pictures from fitting room to celebrate Instagram 190-million milestone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Kim Kardashian shared stunning pictures from her fitting room to celebrate a milestone as she crossed 190 million followers on Instagram.

The reality star chose the perfect way to celebrate a milestone as she urged the fans to vote in the US election.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star acknowledged the achievement with a meaningful message.

The 39-year-old star captioned the post: '190 Million seriously I love u guys so much!!! I appreciate you all more than you know!'

She continued: 'Please VOTE! You have the power to change your future!'

Kim appears in a chocolate look as she teamed a bodysuit with leather trousers. The mother-of-four looks gorgeous with her flawless makeup.

Kim is following to her younger sister Kylie Jenner in terms of followers, as the make-up mogul’s got a cool 198m fans.

