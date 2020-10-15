Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 15 2020
Megan Thee Stallion advocates for Black women's rights in powerful NYT op-ed

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion took a firm stance against violence that Black women in America are subjected in an op-ed she penned for The New York Times. 

In the piece, Megan urged everyone to play their part and vote responsibly in the upcoming presidential polls of 2020.

"In the weeks leading up to the election, Black women are expected once again to deliver victory for Democratic candidates. We have gone from being unable to vote legally to a highly courted voting bloc—all in little more than a century," Megan writes.

"Despite this and despite the way so many have embraced messages about racial justice this year, Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life," she adds.

She also wrote about being shot—and subsequently disbelieved and blamed. "I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him," Megan says.

"Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted," the songstress concludes.

