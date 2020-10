Turkish actress Gulsym Ali's new TV series Gönül Dagi (The Mountain Of Hearts) has started airing from the state-run TV.

The actress recently shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the show as she teased her fans with her new endeavor.

Gulsym rose to international fame for her impressive performance in popular Turkish historical series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

She portrayed the role of Aslihan Hatun in the season three and four of the show.