Friday Oct 16 2020
Friday Oct 16, 2020

Priyanka Chopra lifts the veil off her upcoming Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the original story behind her new Netflix production The White Tiger. With the Netflix announcement gaining traffic by the dozen, Priyanka gave fans an in-depth look into the setting of the film via an Instagram post.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the news alongside a released still from her BTS shoot Priyanka captioned an explanation that read, “In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US.”

She went on to write, “She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unraveling in the story was such a joy.”

Priyanka also went on to explain, “This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally.”

This is not the first promotional piece Priyanka has shared about her upcoming venture. Only 11 hours ago, the actress gushed over the production, calling it one of her most proud moments.

View this post on Instagram

So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.  This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you.   Coming soon to Netflix globally.  @netflixfilm   @netflixqueue   @netflix_in   @gouravadarsh   @rajkummar_rao   @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora   @Ava   @purplepebblepictures    @tessjosephcasting

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on


