Prince Philip’s past ‘intimate’ relationships exposed: ‘He is not a gentleman’

While this newly resurfaced report has unearthed the 'less gentlemanly' sides to Prince Philip, the prince consort reportedly had his own reservations and doubts regarding his marriage to the Queen, long before tying the knot.

Royal expert Ms Seward shared these unearthed findings with the Daily Mail and elaborated upon a past conversation she had with a friend of the prince.

Seward explained, "As a friend of Prince Philip commented: ‘He is not a gentleman, because he doesn’t put people at their ease when he can’t be bothered.’”

She also went on to say, “Moreover, she claimed the Duke paid a visit to a female friend before the royal wedding. Shortly before the wedding, he went to stay in Cornwall with the beautiful novelist Daphne du Maurier.”

Seward concluded her claim by reiterating a conversation the duo shared, Reportedly, "Their relationship was ‘emotionally intimate’ though not sexual but, at the end of the weekend, he told her: ‘I don’t want to go back, I want to stay with you.’ Du Maurier told him not to be silly: ‘Your country needs you.’"