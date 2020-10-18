Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner at loggerheads with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Things between Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner's beau Corey Gamble went downhill on family trip

Kendall Jenner got embroiled in a nasty fight with her mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend eau Corey Gamble recently. 

The scuffle ensued on last week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kendall, Kylie Jenner, and Gamble went for a family trip to Palm Springs.

Things went downhill after between the two, even though Kendall attempted to ease the tension.

"I'm not in your fight, that's between y'all," Corey said. "You keep grouping us up like it's us against you."

"You're in the fight, Corey. You're 100 percent in the fight," Kendall replied. "You said [expletive] to my face. You can't even say, 'I’m sorry.'"

Gamble retorted, "You've been a rude person for years. You're an [expletive] when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason. I'm about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don't apologize for nothing."

"You don't even know me," Kendall replied. "Just because I don't kiss your [expletive] doesn't mean I'm an [expletive]. I just don't [expletive] with you. The fact that I can't even get an apology."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip sacrificed an important part of his life for Queen Elizabeth before tying the knot

Prince Philip sacrificed an important part of his life for Queen Elizabeth before tying the knot
Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun actress honoured for her services to Turkish cinema

Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun actress honoured for her services to Turkish cinema

Meghan Markle advised to get out of lawsuit as it's destroying her brand

Meghan Markle advised to get out of lawsuit as it's destroying her brand

'Ertugrul' actor expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan as Nagorno Karabakh conflict escalates

'Ertugrul' actor expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan as Nagorno Karabakh conflict escalates

Ashley Tisdale announces the gender of her baby alongside Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale announces the gender of her baby alongside Christopher French
Henry Cavill finds one of his 'favorite places in the world' during 'The Witcher' training

Henry Cavill finds one of his 'favorite places in the world' during 'The Witcher' training

‘Emily In Paris’ actor Lily Collins shocks fans with character’s real age

‘Emily In Paris’ actor Lily Collins shocks fans with character’s real age
Prince William refuses to play the part of an ‘ornament’ moving forward

Prince William refuses to play the part of an ‘ornament’ moving forward
Eminem's Guinness record holder stan sends birthday greetings to her 'hero'

Eminem's Guinness record holder stan sends birthday greetings to her 'hero'

Sia stands up for Johnny Depp in court case against Amber Heard

Sia stands up for Johnny Depp in court case against Amber Heard
Meghan Markle, Harry’s $14 million Los Angeles home listed for rent at $700 per hour

Meghan Markle, Harry’s $14 million Los Angeles home listed for rent at $700 per hour
Jennifer Lopez candidly dishes on her fears as a performer in the Hollywood grind

Jennifer Lopez candidly dishes on her fears as a performer in the Hollywood grind

Latest

view all