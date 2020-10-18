Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Old friend accuses Meghan Markle of wrestling Harry away from his family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

A TV presenter and an old friend of Meghan Markle has called the Duchess of Sussex an ambitious woman and a 'ruthless social climber' in a recent interview with a news website.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Piers Morgan Morgan, who had brief friendship with the former actress, was of the view that Meghan is driving force behind her husband Prince Harry.

The popular TV show went on to claim that Meghan Markle wants to become a bigger mega-star. 

"That has always been her plan, I am sure of it.When I was still friends with her she was pretty open about her ambition," he was quoted as saying by the publication.

Morgan added, “The way she treats friends and family is pretty indicative of a ruthless social climber who will stop at nothing to get where she wants to get to and I'm sure she thinks the sky is her limit.

He said, “She’s landed her Prince and she’s wrestled him away from his family.” 

More From Entertainment:

'Prince William has to choose between Prince Harry and a royal position'

'Prince William has to choose between Prince Harry and a royal position'
Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana
Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint
Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright

Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America
Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul

Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US
Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue

Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue
Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author

Latest

view all