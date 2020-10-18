Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 18 2020
Web Desk

Prince Charles to remove Princess Anne from 'inner circle' after becoming king?

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Princess Anne, the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is likely to be axed from the 'inner circle' of  the Royal Family when  Prince Charles becomes King

Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, while talking to Express.co.uk, said, "The Royal Family will evolve with Charles coming to the throne." 

"As far the inner core, I think it's perfectly clear that it's going to be Charles and Camilla, and then William and Kate and their children and eventual spouses, Fitzwilliams was quoted as saying by the website.

The expert said, "It does tend to have the feel that certain royals who do a lot or who are quite a lot older will have to be taken on different roles at that point."

He said, "Princess Anne in 70 now and she does a remarkable amount. No doubt she will want to continue, but who knows how that will play out?"  

