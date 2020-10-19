Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unlikely to meet Queen Elizabeth upon UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit is reportedly confirmed, however, the royal couple is unlikely to meet Queen Elizabeth.

According to a report, the royal couple will return to Britain in January 2021 ahead of Meghan’s court appearance, instead of spending the Christmas with Her Majesty at Sandringham.

The report says that Meghan and Harry will travel to UK in the period between Christmas and the New Year.

Although royal fans were speculating Prince Harry and Meghan’s meeting with the Queen, however, contrary to these reports, the details surrounding the visit are not exactly what fans had hoped for.

According to the recent report, the Frogmore Cottage staff is not preparing for Meghan and Harry’s visit and also meeting of the royal couple with the Queen is not on their schedule.

As the couple will spend Christmas at their new $14 million Santa Barbara mansion, they will miss the festival at Sandringham for second consecutive year.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals earlier this year and have moved forward with their new life in California, US. They have started their own production company and singed a multi-million dollar deal with streaming giant Netflix.

