Kim Kardashian wins lawsuit against bodyguard who left her during Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian just settled a secret lawsuit against a former bodyguard who failed to protect her during the 2016 Paris robbery.

The $6.1million lawsuit in question is reportedly an out of court deal made with Pascal Duvier’s two security companies’ Protect Security and Balali Investments Inc.

Per a report by The Sun, the two parties agreed on this settlement before the matter ever saw the light of court, however, did take an exuberant amount of years to conclude.

The court documents obtained by the leading daily read, "Plaintiff's Counsel informs the court that the parties have come to a settlement agreement and are waiting on the defendant's signature to proceed further."

No intimate details regarding the settlement have been released as of yet and per Kim’s lawyer Jay Harder the matter will continue to remain tight-lipped.

The German-born security company owner, Duvier not only went off the radar following suit but also filed for bankruptcy near the same time.