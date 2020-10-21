Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Video:Gal Gadot 'gears up' for 'Wonder Woman 1984' release

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Gal Gadot on Wednesday teased her fans about her upcoming film "Wonder Woman 1984".

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video with a caption that read,"Gear up for".

She posted the video amid reports that Warner Bros. is expected to give an update about the theatrical release of Wonder Woman 1984 following months of delays due to the coronavirus  pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

Gear up for #WonderWomanDay @wonderwomanfilm

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

The film is currently scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day but Warner Bros reportedly thinking about postponing its release and will assess the landscape over the next couple of weeks.


