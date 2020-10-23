Can't connect right now! retry
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson look inseperable at Kim Kardashian's birthday party

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson packed on the PDA as they posed for a picture in a photo booth

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not shying away from declaring their love for each other. 

The couple indulged in some massive PDA at Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash, their steamy pictures taking the world by storm.

During the party, Thompson was spotted kissing Khloé on the cheek while they posed for a picture in a photo booth.

Kim's birthday party was featured in an episode of reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

