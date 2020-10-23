Can't connect right now! retry
Jared Leto to debut as the ‘Joker’ in upcoming ‘Justice League’ movie

Jared Leto has been cast as DC’s new psychotic Joker and fans are gushing over the casting. This Zack Snyder directorial will also be Leto’s second dive into the DC universe, one directly in line with his past debut in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Leto’s project is currently in the first stages of production and will star a number of notable Hollywood faces like Ray Fisher, Ben Affleck and even Amber Heard.

The project is even officially titled Zack Snyder's Justice League and will be streamed specifically on HBO max as part of a four-episode series event held next year.

Snyder is deeply focused on curating his own version of the DC classics and thus, during a JusticeCon panel the director admitted, "I literally would blow (the movie) up, if I thought for a second anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release -- which again, famously, I literally have never seen -- would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein's monster that you got in the theatre.”

Snyder is also a director known notoriously for his work ethic so fans can expect a banging release, He believes, “There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie; I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph."

