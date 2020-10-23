Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new neighbours in Montecito

US singer and songwriter Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom are reportedly going to be neighbours of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Montecito.

According to a report, the celebrity couple have just purchased a new property in Santa Barbara, California and are going to live very close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to their $14 million mansion in June.

According to the Variety report, Katy and Orlando, who welcomed their first baby in August, have bought their mega mansion worth $14.2 million.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, purchased their Montecito mansion in June from Russian businessman and have been living there with their son Archie.

The report further says Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey also live near the royal couple in the neighbourhood.