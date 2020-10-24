Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra believed she would never get married

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently one of the most sought-after pairs around the globe with a colossal fan-base.

However, what many may not know is how the B-town star felt like she struggled in her love life before she met the Jonas brother.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Quantico actor revealed how she had put pressure on herself to get married when she reached the age of 35.

“I used to put that pressure [to get married] on myself. ‘I’m 35. I’m never gonna get married.’”

She went on to disclose that it was her mother who would remind her to measure herself through her achievements and not through societal pressures.

My mom was like, ‘Stop it. Do you know who you are? Look at the achievements you’ve created,’” said the actor.

Back in 2019, Chopra had said during the Los Angeles Beautycon: “I took choices in my life where my career mattered to me and I didn’t find the right guy… I had to make sure that that pressure isn’t the end-all and be-all.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry followed his ‘secret girlfriend’ Meghan Markle with a secret account on Instagram when they started dating

Prince Harry followed his ‘secret girlfriend’ Meghan Markle with a secret account on Instagram when they started dating
Prince Harry couldn’t get why the Queen bashed Meghan Markle’s tiara request

Prince Harry couldn’t get why the Queen bashed Meghan Markle’s tiara request
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for delivering ‘repetitive’ rants

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for delivering ‘repetitive’ rants
Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here

Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here
Jennifer Lawrence responds to claims about 'faking' her Oscars fall in 2013

Jennifer Lawrence responds to claims about 'faking' her Oscars fall in 2013
Sophie Turner in fits as Trump calls Europe a country

Sophie Turner in fits as Trump calls Europe a country

Piers Morgan asks Meghan Markle to ‘get perspective’: ‘she made that all about herself’

Piers Morgan asks Meghan Markle to ‘get perspective’: ‘she made that all about herself’
Kaitlynn Carter reveals how she feels about ex Miley Cyrus after split

Kaitlynn Carter reveals how she feels about ex Miley Cyrus after split
Amber Rose on Kanye West’s constant bullying: ‘Just leave me alone’

Amber Rose on Kanye West’s constant bullying: ‘Just leave me alone’
Prince Philip applauded for ‘stepping away’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Philip applauded for ‘stepping away’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Leonardo DiCaprio on growing up within drug infected L.A: 'I felt like this weird outsider'

Leonardo DiCaprio on growing up within drug infected L.A: 'I felt like this weird outsider'
Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary

Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary

Latest

view all