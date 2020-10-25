Hilary Duff announces third pregnancy with husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff expecting her third child with husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma's family is growing!



The actress announced she is expecting her third child in an adorable Instagram post wherein they two can be seen in a boomerang video showcasing Matthew rubbing Hilary's pregnant belly to share their announcement.

"We are growing!!!" Hilary wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Mostly me ..."

Matthew commented on the post saying, "lol quarantine was fun," he said. "Baby #3 - 2021."

This is Hilary and Matthew's third baby together. Their daughter, Banks Violet, was born in October 2018.