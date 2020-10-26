Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Zac Efron stunned her girlfriend Vanessa Valladares with his action as he reportedly gave her an engagement ring at his 33rd birthday earlier this month.

Zac Efron sparked engagement rumours after 3-month romance with Vanessa Valladares' as they began dating in July after Vanessa had caught his eye while working as a waitress.

There're rumours and speculations that the 33-year-old Hollywood actor surprised his lovebird, 25, with an engagement ring at his birthday bash in Byron Bay.

Vanessa reportedly had thrown the star-studded party for him. A source told Woman's Day: 'He gave the ring to his lovebird after the party'.

"Neither of them are saying much about it, but there's no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement." Whispers suggested the lovebirds have been talking babies and marriage. However, it's claimed Vanessa has yet to meet Zac's family.

The couple were seen enjoying a romantic skiing trip together in September.

Previously, it was reported that Zac had decided to live with his new girlfriend in Australia permanently.

Zac Efron opened up about wanting to change his life and get out of Los Angeles in his Netflix documentary 'Down To Earth', saying: 'I've got to get out of Hollywood, I'm done. It's not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally-sound life.'

More From Entertainment:

Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident

Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident
Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack

Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack
Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members

Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members
Meghan Markle pretends to be the Queen in rare 1990 video

Meghan Markle pretends to be the Queen in rare 1990 video
Meghan Markle’s current net worth will leave royal fans shocked

Meghan Markle’s current net worth will leave royal fans shocked
Prince Harry, William learnt about love through Charles, Diana's failed marriage

Prince Harry, William learnt about love through Charles, Diana's failed marriage
Queen Elizabeth's 'body double' reveals how she fills in for the monarch 'secretly'

Queen Elizabeth's 'body double' reveals how she fills in for the monarch 'secretly'
Taylor Swift is the first US singer to sell a million copies in 2020

Taylor Swift is the first US singer to sell a million copies in 2020
Lily Allen admits she wants kids with David Harbour, days after they tied the knot

Lily Allen admits she wants kids with David Harbour, days after they tied the knot
Britney Spears can’t get married or have children owing to her conservatorship

Britney Spears can’t get married or have children owing to her conservatorship

Kumail Nanjiani ‘frightened’ and ‘helpless’ after coronavirus spike

Kumail Nanjiani ‘frightened’ and ‘helpless’ after coronavirus spike

Latest

view all