Monday Oct 26 2020
Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident

Offset and Cardi B's cousin were allegedly attacked by Trump supporters before detention by the Beverly Hills Police, a media outlet citing the rapper's spokesperson reported on Sunday.

"Artist and Philanthropist Offset was detained by the Police following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters," a media outlet spokesperson for Offset was reported to have said.

"He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes", added the spokesperson.

Offset was briefly detained by Beverly Hills police Saturday during the weekly pro-Trump demonstration, while Cardi B's cousin Marcelo Almanzar was arrested on concealed weapon charges.

Videos that have since gone viral on social media showed Offset and police surrounded by supporters of President Trump, some of whom were carrying flags.

The three-time Grammy-nominated rapper streamed part of his interaction with law enforcement live on Instagram after detention.

The law enforcers ask Offset to open the door and step out of the vehicle, and he refuses, claiming that the officers can’t open his doors. The second officer then opens the door, and the third officer grabs Offset by the wrist, hauls him out of the car and the stream ends. Toward the end of the video, Offset says he will sue the police department.

According to police, Offset was not arrested, adding that the cops arrested the passenger in the car, 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar, on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Cardi B's cousin is reportedly still in police custody after run in with Trump fans; Offset streamed the whole incident live on Instagram.

In the video, Offset says he is concerned that police have their guns on him and refuses to move his hands from the steering wheel. He then says someone hit his car with a flag.

Marcelo Almanzar was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded concealed weapon, said a police officer.

Other videos showed Cardi B near the scene as well. Cardi, also took to her Instagram handle to share how afraid she was while passing by cars in a rally supporting the president.

Almánzar is the cousin of Offset’s wife, Cardi B, as per reports by TMZ. Cardi B’s legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. 

